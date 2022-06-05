SPACE MATTERS

Working together to meet the collective needs of residents, neighborhoods and businesses has been a vital part of Fort Wayne's growth and positive momentum in recent years.

A shared commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and having a customer-first philosophy has helped make our community a point of destination to live, work and play.

Since 2011, we've experienced the benefits of city and county governments being housed at Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre. It's brought about collaboration, easier access to services for the public, and efficiencies that hadn't been experienced before.

That's why we were surprised and disappointed by a recent proposal brought forth by the office of the Allen County Commissioners to move county offices out of Citizens Square and request that city police and fire departments vacate the Rousseau Centre.

There has been little to no communication from the commissioners to city administration leaders, City Council or the public about what the county may have in mind moving forward. It's vital to have open communication and dialogue. We're not convinced this plan would be a wise use of taxpayer dollars.

In addition, the public safety system and protocols we have with the city's police and fire departments at the Rousseau Centre in partnership with many county public safety jurisdictions have seen millions of dollars of investments in past years that should not be altered.

The county seems to be looking to put the city in a difficult situation, even though the described challenge isn't one of the city's making. We don't have a space needs problem; the county apparently does.

It doesn't make sense for the city to have to utilize important financial resources to make up for a county deficiency.

Furthermore, their space problems today are much the same as they were when we agreed to co-locate at Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre more than a decade ago. Those issues could've been addressed at that time.

Taxpayers are likely going to be asked to help fund a new jail, in addition to the plans the county has proposed to purchase another downtown building for county offices. On top of that, the city would be tasked with finding a new home for public safety functions because Citizens Square isn't equipped for that.

The combined costs to residents of Allen County could easily exceed $100 million.

There's simply too much happening too quickly without public dialogue or any consideration of how this could negatively impact the services residents, neighborhoods and businesses depend on and deserve.

We know time is of the essence, but request that a group come together – made up of city and county elected officials and staff, especially the affected public safety leaders – and evaluate the overall possibility of the potential of this program, which to date has only concerned the county. This group should also discuss financing of this project as true collaborative partners.

We support additional efficiencies but are concerned with how little is known about the effects on city residents. We implore our colleagues in Allen County government to hold a dialogue with all of their governmental partners and stakeholders to ensure that the best decisions are made for the totality of the county, of which the city of Fort Wayne comprises the vast majority.

Karl Bandemer, top, is deputy mayor of Fort Wayne. Republican Jason Arp represents District 4 on City Council.