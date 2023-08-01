Allen County’s syringe exchange program will continue for the next two years, but the vote was closer than it should have been.
Commissioners unanimously supported the program’s start in 2019 and a two-year extension in 2021.
Participants are required to return needles before receiving clean syringes. The clinic sees at least 97% of syringes returned, officials said.
On Friday, Commissioner Nelson Peters voted no, citing philosophical differences with the idea of allowing intravenous drug users to exchange dirty needles for clean ones. After speaking with other Hoosier county commissioners, Peters compared the syringe program “to washing a glass for an alcoholic so they have a clean glass for their next drink.”
Substance abuse is one of this nation’s most pressing problems; Peters presents a false equivalent.
A tumbler is not the equivalent of a needle. Alcohol can be induced directly from the bottle or poured into numerous vessels, all easy to clean with hot water.
A needle is the only way for an intravenous user to inject an illicit drug. Health-care providers discard contaminated materials immediately because of the risk of infection.
While our moral compass directs our individual view of illegal drug use, we live in a community where public health plays a vital role.
County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said the county’s syringe program works because experts have seen a reduction in Hepatitis C and HIV rates.
“It’s often hard to know the tangible outcomes of a program like this, especially because, by state law, our patients must remain anonymous to us,” she said.
We agree with Peters in his wish for fewer people to shoot drugs into their bodies. However, a prohibition of the syringe exchange would not be effective as the user will continue to find ways to get high.
In addition to the public health risks of addicts reusing needles, syringe exchange programs help limit the number of used needles discarded on streets and sidewalks. The war on drugs has been a staggering failure, and being relentless on abusers is ultimately detrimental.