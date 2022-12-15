What follows sounds like good news, but it's hard to tell when it comes to COVID-19.
A new study suggests that some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to the infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus. Loss of smell and taste are recognized by science as key symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.
For the study, conducted in 2020 at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection, according to the site, Everydayhealth.com.
“None of the subjects had experienced severe cases or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell,” the site reports.
Like pharmaceutical ads with lengthy lists of side effects, surveys, too, have their list of shortcomings in the analysis.
First, researchers relied on patients’ accuracy regarding the loss of senses. And our senses can and do deceive us. Also, there is a debate about measuring alterations in taste and smell.
“Taste alteration can be more difficult to measure, and its objective prevalence in COVID-19 has been debated more than that of smell,” researchers wrote in the journal PLOS ONE. “Without objective testing, it is difficult to parse out whether a patient reporting taste disturbance may have an underlying issue solely attributable to smell dysfunction.”
Still, the New York team believes that loss of smell and taste during COVID-19 infection “are strong predictive facts for a robust immunological response” based on antibody tests.