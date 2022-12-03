Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights is a Fort Wayne holiday tradition. The Franke Park display includes more than 140 large arrays, sponsored by local businesses and organizations, and features about 300,000 LED lights.
Blue Jacket provides training and opportunities to ex-offenders and others facing obstacles to employment, and Fantasy of Lights, at 3411 Sherman Blvd., is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“It’s what keeps us going,” Lindsey Lortie, director of operations, told The Journal Gazette. “In 2021, we had 27,300 cars go through (Fantasy of Lights). And that’s $10 a car.”
Blue Jacket’s Academy has a budget of more than $500,000 a year, Lortie said. Clients are charged just $10 to participate in the program, which includes two weeks worth of free business-professional clothing, 40 hours of training, and job-placement services.
Fantasy of Lights is open daily through Dec. 31, from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus or trolley. Cash, credit cards and debit cards are accepted.
Take your family to see the lights at Franke Park and show your support for Blue Jacket and the work it does.
“Coming out and supporting Fantasy of Lights gives the community the ability to help Blue Jacket continue to fill the void in workforce development for people with barriers, people in our community whom others can’t help get employment,” Lortie said. “We’re able to step in and help them achieve employment and sustain employment. And the Fantasy of Lights allows us to do that year after year.”