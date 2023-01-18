Rep. Jim Banks’ kickoff video proclaiming that he is pursuing the U.S. Senate seat opened up by the gubernatorial run of Mike Braun was no more surprising than the congressman’s frequent use of the word “conservative” or reminding Hoosiers he’s fought the loud fight against transgender athletes, critical race theory and other important matters of state.
Backed by the anti-government money machine known as the Club for Growth, Banks also set sights on his perceived enemies with the Trumpian declaration that he’s ready to battle with “spineless Republicans” who seek to derail this train.
Even before Banks declared his candidacy, the Club for Growth had begun running ads savaging former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who, although he’s not announced his bid, is seen as a potential opponent for the seat.
Mark Lubbers’ reaction indicates that the “spineless” will be spiky when fighting Banks. An adviser and friend to Daniels, Lubbers told the Indiana Capital Chronicle’s Niki Kelly just what he thought of Banks and his well-heeled friends.
“A majority of Americans are ready to embrace conservative policy … but loser grifters like Club for Growth keep making conservatism ugly and unlikable. At some point genuine conservatives will have to go to war with these bully goons to save us from baby-Trumps like Jim Banks,” Lubbers said.
Oh, there was more.
“For the sake of my friend Mitch Daniels, I hope he opts out of what these grifters have made of politics,” Lubbers told Kelly. “For the sake of my country, I hope Mitch runs and beats Banks to a pulp.”
The National Review online knows the stakes go beyond our borders. A Banks vs. Daniels battle, it says, would be an apocalyptic clash that “could shape the GOP’s political future.”