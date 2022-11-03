One of this week’s most important news stories was the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Committee’s release of a survey on discrimination. In the first study of its kind by Metro, the survey points to many people who say they were mistreated at work, at a store or restaurant, by law enforcement or by a housing provider because of their gender, race, ethnicity, disability or LGBTQ status.
The agency filed and investigated 4,000 discrimination complaints over the past 10 years, but officials suspected many people weren’t reporting. This survey shows the prevalence of alleged discrimination and bias in Fort Wayne.
Critical takeaways from Metro’s “Equity for All” survey, which can be read at fortwaynemetro.org, include these distressing data points: just 27% of people surveyed who reported experiencing unfair treatment at work filed a complaint; 68% of all survey respondents heard slang, jokes or offensive language about race in their workplace; 53% of women who experienced unfair treatment cited gender as the cause; and 41% of individuals with a disability cited it as the reason for the discrimination they faced.
“We wanted to learn more about the discrimination, or discriminatory treatment or experiences, in our community,” Nikki Quintana, Metro’s executive director, said during Monday’s news conference. “Based on national data, (we know) a vast majority go unreported.”
Quintana speculated the causes of a person not reporting an incident include not being believed and fear of retaliation and ostracization. Andy Downs, director emeritus of the Downs Center, said something that hit home: People accept unfair treatment as “the way things are.”
They’re both right, which is why reading it is reminiscent of a quote by George Bernard Shaw: “Some men see things as they are and say why; I dream of things that never were and say why not.”
Eliminating the gender-specific language, Shaw’s words – echoed in the 1960s by Robert F. Kennedy – are straightforward. Metro’s survey shows we need to dream of a place that doesn’t wallow in stagnant homogenization but rather thrives through its overlapping identities.
The Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute and the university’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics formulated the scientifically derived survey. During two weeks in May, Survey USA contacted 800 people aged 18 and 64 by phone calls in English and Spanish.
Metro has been an effective agency in fighting for human dignity. It has obtained more than $1.6 million and other non-monetary relief on behalf of residents subjected to discrimination in employment, housing, education and public accommodation.
But Metro’s mission isn’t simply to be punitive. Businesses and housing providers should know that Metro offers free anti-discrimination training. Training can be customized based on various factors, including length, format and management level.
Here’s an opportunity for corporate Fort Wayne to take a proactive step as it would do with any other part of the business that can – and does – affect productivity.
U.S. employers lost an estimated $172.4 billion to unfair treatment based on race and ethnicity over five years, according to a survey published by the Society for Human Resource Management last year. There are similar surveys of productivity losses due to discrimination based on gender, disability and LGBTQ+ status.
So much good has happened in Fort Wayne over the past two decades. We love to say we’re an All-America City; now it’s time we aim to be a city for all Americans. It’s a dream worth pursuing.