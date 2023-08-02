Hoosiers owe $46 million to the state’s largest investor-owned utilities. We know this because the state, for now, requires five of Indiana’s energy utilities to produce the arrearage and disconnection data for the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
We may not have access to that data after March 2024. What’s more, the agreement with the utilities prevents the state’s consumer counselor from re-asking for data until after next March, when it can file a new request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
“For decades now, (Citizens Action Coalition) has been talking about the need for reporting of customer data,” Kerwin Olson, the coalition’s director, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle last week. “And it was never reported until COVID hit. We simply don’t have the historical information to sort of compare and say, ‘This is normal,’ (or) ‘This is not normal.’ ”
In 2022, Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine requested that the state’s utility regulatory commission, the IURC, assess the need for monthly utility reporting of disconnection and customer arrearage data. It was a continuation of data utilities provided during most of 2020 and 2021, when the financial impact of the pandemic hit low- and middle-income families.
Under terms of an Oct. 17, 2022, settlement with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the so-called “big five” investor-owned utilities – Indiana Michigan Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Company, AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy and Duke Energy – promised to provide 11 specific “non-confidential” data points to the state’s utility consumer counselor in monthly and quarterly reports. The data delivered by the utilities include the number of those who:
• Are 60 or more days delinquent, along with total dollars of those arrearages.
• Are on active payment arrangements, along with total dollars of arrearages associated with the arrangements.
• Have been disconnected in the specific month.
• Have received disconnection notices sent in response to non-payment.
“The information we will collect from participating utilities will provide a helpful benchmark as we enter into the winter heating season,” Fine said last October. “It will enable us to monitor a majority of energy customers to assess the ongoing economic effects of inflation, high natural gas costs, and higher gas and electric bills on Hoosier utility ratepayers.”
A free market is optimal, but the importance of utilities in our everyday lives creates the condition where a watchdog needs to ensure citizens aren’t so cash-strapped that they are literally freezing or overheating. Given what Fine has said – and what Olson and other activists have advocated for years – accurate data provides politicians and policymakers with information to assess when it is necessary to assist ratepayers.
We hope utility companies take a proactive approach and continue providing the information even after the agreed upon settlement expires. In lieu of that, the legislature should consider its role in compelling utilities to offer what is agreed upon “non-confidential” data to the Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor.