A data privacy law proposed by state Sen. Liz Brown is designed to protect Hoosiers and make Indiana one of only six states with such protections for its citizens. Senate Bill 5 receives its first hearing today with the Senate’s Committee on Commerce and Technology.
“Any industry that interacts with consumers and has their data, it puts them on notice that they should have good security practices with protecting that data,” the Fort Wayne Republican told Journal Gazette statehouse reporter Brett Stover. “And now it allows the consumers a right to see their data, check their data, delete their data.”
While we understand that collecting data is essential for creating better online experiences, commercial use of data is big business, too. According to the India-based research firm MMR, the global data brokers market was estimated to be more than $257 billion in 2021 and is projected to rise above $360 billion by 2029.
SB 5 is a significant legislative action for the Republican Senate leadership. The bill targets large enterprises that conduct business in Indiana or produce products or services targeted at Hoosier residents that control or process personal data for at least 100,000 consumers. It also affects companies managing information for 25,000 consumers if they derive 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of personal data.
If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
The bill would provide consumers with rights such as:
• Confirming whether or not a business is processing the consumer’s personal data.
• Correcting inaccuracies in the consumer’s personal data that the consumer previously provided to a controller.
• Deleting the consumer’s personal data held by a controller.
• Obtaining a copy or representative summary of the consumer’s personal data that the consumer previously provided to the controller.
• Opting out of the processing of the consumer’s personal data for certain purposes.
Strip away the fevered rhetoric uttered by Attorney General Todd Rokita, and the state’s suit against TikTok goes to the heart of why consumer data protection is needed. Whether it be the Chinese government or a marketing firm in Duluth, consumers should have the right to ask and receive basic information from people who control personal information.
While we may not look at this as a human rights issue, data privacy has caught the attention of Amnesty International. In a blog post from last February, the organization wrote what we all know: “Many of us accept that giving some information to Google and Facebook is part of the deal of using their platform.”
It’s part of the so-called surveillance business model where tracking can become far more “invasive than we realize and amounts to ubiquitous corporate surveillance of our digital lives,” Amnesty said.
And when corporations grow to nearly untamable behemoths, Amnesty added, self-regulation is impossible:
“With such enormous profits at stake, Big Tech companies can’t be trusted to regulate themselves – governments need to step in and make sure that laws affecting the tech sector take a human rights-based approach, so that everyone can access the internet and enjoy their human rights.”
Brown’s data privacy bill is a people-first approach that gives consumers a legal framework to combat invasive surveillance by tech companies. It’s a concept that should get support across the political spectrum.