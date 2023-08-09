Wendy Davis, who is running to represent Indiana’s 3rd District in Congress, had an opinion article run in The Journal Gazette on Aug. 5. For a candidate, this is a tremendous opportunity to put their message in front of a large audience. It’s a chance for the candidate to show what’s important to them, to show their grasp of difficult issues and to present their solutions.
What did candidate Davis choose to write about? Immigration? The war in Ukraine? The rocky relationship between the United States and China? The threat posed by a nuclear North Korea?
Davis chose to write about transgender people and their imagined threat to high school girls’ sports. She demonstrated as a candidate, and should she win the election, that she prefers to wade into the culture wars, to divide and inflame rather than propose solutions to substantive issues.
The rights of transgender people are a serious issue, and they deserve a serious response. Davis did not provide that. Instead, she resorted to simplistic sound bites, suitable for whipping up division on social media but far beneath what someone aspiring to be a member of Congress should bring to the issue.
As a lawyer and former judge, Davis surely knows her statements on the proposed changes to Title IX to include sexual identity are patently false. Davis states that these changes “would prevent schools from banning biological men from playing in women’s sports” when in fact the proposed rules say nothing of the sort. The guidance provided by the Department of Education says, for example, “For older students, especially at the high school and college level, the Department expects that sex-related criteria that limit participation of some transgender students may be permitted.”
Why does Davis present an argument that is clearly false? Is she willing to present anything, no matter how outlandish, if she thinks it will help her get elected? Is all that matters her ambition?
The Department of Education says, “Title IX’s nondiscrimination requirement serves to ensure that all students have equal opportunity to enjoy the benefits of team sports participation.” Without those protections, Davis’ daughters would not be playing soccer. Evidently Davis doesn’t want to extend those benefits to transgender people.
The Declaration of Independence includes the inspiring statement, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Indiana’s 3rd District deserves a representative who upholds and aspires to that ideal, not someone who imagines themselves a culture warrior, who encourages division and anger, all for her personal gain.
Chuck Zumbrun is a sixth-generation Whitley County farmer.