Last month, Mayor Tom Henry announced that the city was expecting a $22.5 million windfall from the state in a local income tax supplemental distribution. Potential projects will focus on strengthening neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life.
We’re partially in this position because of Fort Wayne’s Fiscal Policy Working Group – a coterie of policy wonks who met more than a decade ago to help the city find a way to make up for revenue lost to tax caps.
According to The Journal Gazette’s archives, the working group was referenced in an editorial on Sept. 23, 2013. Then-City Controller Pat Roller presented a proposed budget, which included a significant amount of capital improvement spending, but only a slight property tax increase, largely because of the Local Option Income Tax increase from 1% to 1.35% passed earlier in the year.
However, the tax increase was just one of several recommendations by a cadre of fiscal experts assembled by Roller, said John Stafford in a recent interview with The Journal Gazette.
Stafford was directing IPFW’s Community Research Institute when Roller tapped him to be part of a fiscal think tank. The group also included Purdue University economist Larry DeBoer; David Reynolds, senior fiscal analyst, Indiana Senate; and William Sheldrake, president/CEO of Policy Analytics. The team also included City Councilmen Martin Bender, John Crawford and John Shoaff.
A genuine bipartisan and multi-regional assembly, the working group was tasked with analyzing sweeping changes adopted by the Indiana General Assembly, evaluating current fiscal policies and assessing available financial options. Some solutions were simple, such as taking full advantage of financing options provided by the state. But raising taxes in Indiana is always a tricky proposition.
But enacting ideas to meet needs and invest, particularly as the country was still climbing out of the Great Recession, allowed Fort Wayne to flourish where other cities floundered.
While credit goes to Roller for putting together a group that didn’t always tell her what she wanted to hear, it also took public officials to put aside short-term visions for long-term goals.
“It took political courage of (Henry) and the City Council to have the willingness to make some compromises,” Stafford said.