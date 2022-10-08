Attention, motorists: Indiana’s big game animals mate and migrate between October and December. Deer-related traffic accidents will become more frequent – and can be deadly.
On Sunday, the Associated Press reported three people were killed and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County and crashed into an oncoming pickup.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, almost 50% of all vehicle crashes involving deer occur between October and December. Deer are more active in late October into early November during mating season.
And with farmers harvesting crops, deer could be on the move at any time, crossing roads more frequently and increasing the potential for collisions.
State Farm Insurance puts the odds of a Hoosier driver hitting a deer at 1 in 100. Vehicle-deer accidents will happen, but drivers can take precautions to keep such collisions at a minimum:
• Be aware of posted deer-crossing signs. These signs are placed in known deer-crossing areas.
• Be aware that deer are most active between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
• Use high-beam headlamps as much as possible at night to illuminate roadsides where deer linger.
• Be aware that deer often move in herds. If you see one, there is a good chance several more are just a few yards behind.
• Do not rely on car-mounted deer whistles. Studies show deer are not affected by these devices, State Farm says.
• If a collision with a deer seems inevitable, it might be best not to swerve. The risk of personal injury is greatly increased by swerving, which could place you in the path of oncoming vehicles or might cause you to lose control of your car.
Defensive driving can pay off during deer season. It can save you thousands of dollars in car repairs, and it can save your life.