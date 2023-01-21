American beer giant Anheuser-Busch introduced O’Doul’s, a monotonous nonalcoholic beer, in 1990. But if you like the taste of alcoholic drinks and don’t want the effects of alcohol, you’re living in a golden age now.
The business of nonalcoholic beer, wine and liquor is booming. Kaleigh Theriault, a representative of data analytics firm NielsenIQ, told National Public Radio that in the past year, “more than 70 new items have been launched in this space as consumers seek out health and wellness alternatives in their drinking routines.”
April Goff, manager of the Save-On Liquor store at 29 Parkmoor Drive in Huntington, said more of her customers are seeking nonalcoholic options.
“We do have customers that look for the nonalcohol,” she said. “Since we’re such a small location, we only carry two different varieties: the Heineken and the Busch.”
NielsenIQ data shows the market for nonalcoholic beer, wine and liquor grew more than 20% last year – and more than 120% over the past three years. The market now sees almost $400 million in annual sales.
Nonalcoholic alternatives make up only 0.47% of the alcohol market, NPR reports, but alcohol companies, entrepreneurs and celebrities see room for growth.
Over the past two years, singer Katy Perry launched De Soi, a nonalcoholic sparkling aperitif; supermodel Bella Hadid co-founded Kin Euphorics, which offers nonalcoholic drinks such as Dream Light, “infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi mushroom, Melatonin, and L-Tryptophan”; and NFL defensive end J.J. Watt and chef David Chang invested in Athletic Brewing Co., a nonalcoholic craft brewery.