Two stories, one on physics and one on astronomy, made science news headlines recently and struck me as related. They both demonstrate a strange but healthy attitude in science of wanting to discover mistakes. One story is hopeful for that goal, the other not so much.
The first story came from the Large Hadron Collider in Europe. This huge device accelerates protons to fast speeds, runs them into each other, then carefully measures the new particles created after the collision.
In this experiment, the scientists specifically aimed to measure an obscure but important particle called the W boson. The predicted mass of the W boson is 80358, using the typical units for particle mass (megaelectronvolts).
When I write “predicted,” what I mean is that particle physicists have constructed a list of all the fundamental particles and how those particles interact with each other. If that listing is complete, then the mass of the W boson has to be close to 80358. More precisely, it has to be between 80350 and 80366.
About a year ago, a team studying data from the Tevatron collider near Chicago determined the W boson to have a mass of about 80434 (give or take 8). That was dramatically above the predicted mass. If the measurement was correct, then there would be a mistake in the list of fundamental particles and how they interact. And that would be exciting.
Based on somewhat vague arguments, we know there are mistakes in this particle and interaction listing. Scientists want precise, measured, numerical guidance on how to do a better job. So these observations from a year ago were exciting because they might provide that guidance.
This new measurement was, in a sense, a follow-up to that exciting announcement. The new measurement found the W boson’s mass was 80360 (give or take 16). That is pretty much smack dab at the predicted mass and very different from the surprising measurement from last year.
If this new result is correct, then it confirms our listing of the fundamental particles and how they interact.
In a sense that’s good, but it’s also disappointing. If this new measurement is correct (instead of the one from a year ago), then we don’t have guidance on how to improve our understanding of particle physics.
As a contrasting story, NASA’s new JWST telescope recently measured galaxies at a surprisingly early age. Combining the results of several different teams, at least nine galaxies have been discovered that originated within 500 million years of the beginning of our universe.
As context, astronomers have measured many different parts of the beginning of our universe. The earliest light we have measured was produced about 400,000 years after the beginning. Based on that light from the universe’s early age, and our study of nearby galaxies from the universe’s late age, we have a listing of what is in a galaxy and how they form. That listing, however, predicts that galaxies will take mostly longer than 500 million years to first form.
As with the particle physics ideas, we know there is something wrong with these ideas. We just don’t know where. The best way to improve it is to find numerical observations that show the ideas failing and use them as a guide for improvement.
These new observations appear to be exactly that, a guide to help us improve our ideas on how our universe first formed galaxies.
So these newly discovered galaxies are a surprise, similar to the high mass for the W boson I described earlier. Hopefully this one holds up. These nine galaxies surely exist, but they might not be typical. For example, astronomers might have accidentally looked in a direction with a high concentration of early galaxies. We’ll find out if that’s true by just looking in more directions, which takes time and patience.
I wish this healthy attitude toward finding mistakes was widespread outside of science. Government isn’t perfect. Companies have flaws. Each of us could be a better person. We all know that in a vague sense.
What we need is knowledge in a specific sense. When that comes along, we should celebrate it.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.