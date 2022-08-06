Recently I had an eye exam. One of the tests to which I was subjected was in a dark room with my chin resting on a plastic support. Each eye was tested separately as I wore a patch over the other eye. A light flashed without warning over different locations on a screen.
Each time a pin-size light flashed, I was instructed to push a button on a device I held in my hand. Intermittently, a recorded female voice would say, “You’re doing great.” I wanted to record the phantom female’s voice so I could take it home and play it for Becky. It would be proof that at least one woman does not care if I take out the trash.
Not only that, I would have another use for the recording. Recently our oldest grandchild, June, a lovely young woman who is back home in Indiana for the summer, stayed with us for a few days. Before returning to the comfort of her parents’ home, she introduced us to a new puzzle.
The puzzle is made up of 1,000 pieces and, according to language on the box, the puzzle is for people ages 12 and up. A box would not lie. People might distort the truth, but anything in print must be true.
June was gracious enough to begin working on the puzzle. She did this in plain sight. The numerous pieces were randomly scattered on a game table, which we would walk past regularly.
Without realizing it, Becky and I were being ensnarled in June’s web. With each trip past the table coated with the 1,000-piece trap, we would try to place another puzzle piece in its proper place. It should require only 15 minutes. Maybe 30 minutes. Probably more. Oh heck, whatever we were in route to do could wait.
The situation has reminded me of the song lyrics, “That song is driving me crazy … I want to hear it again.” Simultaneously, the puzzle entertains us and drives us crazy. We are seduced to work on it again and again.
What would encourage us would be for June to say to us, “You’re doing great.” I do hear a recorded voice in my sleep while I dream of working on the puzzle. The voice of my fifth-grade math teacher says, “Are you sure you’re at least 12 years old?”
The picture on top of the puzzle box is what the completed puzzle will look like. That is like telling you to stare at a beautiful sunset and then, after the sunset gets jumbled by wind, clouds and the earth’s rotation, asking you to paint the sunset as it had appeared.
Certainly the box picture is appealing. It is a montage of candy bars, many of which I ate as a young boy. Included are Heath, M&M’s, Pay Day, Clark, Milky Way and Butter Nut.
We compete to complete the picture of a candy bar the way my sister and I fought over candy bars in our childhood home. If Becky sits at the puzzle table for 20 minutes and successfully places three pieces, the game is on. I need to place three or four pieces in 15 minutes.
A few miles away, sleeping late as college students often do, June is free of the ongoing battle in our house. Becky and I are united, however, in our desire to show June that we can assemble the puzzle.
We intend to prove that we can peer through our bifocals and match the 1,000 pieces that are driving us crazy. Also, we need to clear the game table. Where else can we place newspapers, bills from our creditors or this laptop on which I am writing?
Until we photograph the completed puzzle and send a picture of it to June, we are keeping the laptop on our screened-in porch. As I write, rain is tattooing the house. Sitting on the porch, I see and hear things differently.
Nearby is our dog, puzzled at why one of us does not walk him in the rain. I ignore the dog’s stare. I leave the computer and walk to the game table. I see a loose puzzle piece that has parachuted to the floor. I imagine the puzzle mocking me.
We flip a coin to determine who walks the dog and who stays home to work on the puzzle. The repetitive patter of the rain is mesmerizing. We are “doing great.”
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.