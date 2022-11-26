Researchers have learned over the years there’s more to bees than making honey. A study published in the journal Animal Behavior last month suggests bumblebees, when given the opportunity, might enjoy playing with toys.
Researchers from Queen Mary University in London set up a container that allowed bumblebees to fly from their nest to a feeding area. But along the way the bees could choose to pass through a separate section with small wooden balls.
Scientists watched the bumblebees for 18 days. They “went out of their way to roll wooden balls repeatedly, despite no apparent incentive to do so,” researchers said.
Their findings suggest insects, like humans, interact with inanimate objects as a form of play. And just like people, young bumblebees appear more playful than adults.
Video taken by researchers shows bumblebees clinging to wooden balls nearly twice their size and maneuvering them about. Some bees appeared to do somersaults while holding the balls. Other times they walked in reverse, pulling the balls with them.
Primary author Samadi Galpayage, a doctoral student at Queen Mary University, said it’s evidence insects might be capable of experiencing feelings.
“This sort of finding has implications to our understanding of sentience and welfare of insects and will, hopefully, encourage us to respect and protect life on Earth even more,” she said in a statement.