Fort Wayne’s nearly month-long Days of Holly Shopping event kicks off today – Small Business Saturday.
The first Small Business Saturday, created by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to “shop small” and bring more holiday shopping to small, local businesses, was so successful that the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting it in 2011.
During Days of Holly Shopping, area residents are encouraged to shop their favorite boutiques in the Downtown District and surrounding business corridors in person or online. Participating locations will offer discounted items, according to Downtown Fort Wayne.
Today, local shoppers will be able to meet several holiday characters at Promenade Park, including Santa Claus, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch. Fort Wayne Youtheatre also will perform scenes from “Frozen Jr.,” and Flow Down Hula Hoopers will entertain all ages at The Landing.
The entertainment is free and open to the public today only.
For those choosing to shop small, the all-new Social Media Challenge + Giveaway allows shoppers to post a photo of themselves at a participating retail location on Facebook or Instagram. Tag @Downtown FortWayne and use #Daysof HollyShopping for a chance to win $250 in weekly gift card giveaways. Shoppers receive one drawing entry per social media post.
After Dec. 17, one fortunate shopper will win a $1,000 grand prize in downtown gift cards.
Citilink will offer “Free Fare Saturdays” during Days of Holly Shopping Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Fares will be free on all services, including fixed route buses, FlexLink, MedLink and Access services, and street parking will be free on Saturdays.
While it’s easy to shop online and tempting to rack up all the bargains we can at big box retailers, let’s aim to do at least some of our buying this holiday season at small businesses.
These establishments are owned and operated by our neighbors, friends and family. They deserve our support, and you might just find that one-of-a-kind gift your loved one deserves.