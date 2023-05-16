Other than coincidence, there is no reason to believe that the retirement of Dr. Kristina Box and the World Health Organization’s official end of the pandemic are linked. However, it is doubtful that the state health commissioner would have been as well known to Hoosiers had COVID-19 not irrevocably changed the world in 2020.
If opinion journalism offers our first attempts to comprehend historical events, then let it be known that this editorial board believes Box served Hoosiers with integrity and honor in fighting the respiratory virus that shut down the world. But unfortunately, she had to endure attacks from reactionary and conspiratorial voices who did all they could to discredit her and other health care professionals.
On March 22, 2020, Gov. Eric Holcomb shut down Indiana’s nonessential travel and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus after seven Hoosiers had died from the disease and at least 259 had tested positive. After a few extensions, the stay-at-home orders were lifted on May 1, 2020, but not before raising the ire of Republican lawmakers.
What we all witnessed was the scientific method in real time as researchers worked with a deluge of data and made hypotheses based on new information about a novel virus. Public uncertainty gave way to impatience, which eventually mutated into a political schism.
One of the loudest and least receptive voices was that of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who, ostensibly working for state legislators, sought to remove the power of Holcomb to declare an emergency during the worst public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Even now, looking at the Indiana COVID-19 Home Dashboard, the loss of life during the pandemic is shocking: 25,219 Hoosiers died between Feb. 26, 2020, and May 11, 2023. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted more than 1.1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As instrumental as Box was during the worst of COVID-19, Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said Box’s legacy will be tied to the two-year, $225 million increase in public health funding that will make Hoosiers’ lives healthier for decades.
“It’s fitting that one of Dr. Box’s last efforts as state health commissioner was to help shepherd transformative and much- needed measures from the Governor’s Public Health Commission through the legislative process and to Gov. Holcomb’s desk this year,” Waldron told The Journal Gazette.
Following Box as health commissioner won’t be easy, Waldron said. But she said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who continues to practice medicine at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and teaches clinical emergency medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, is “crafted from the same mold” as her predecessor.
“She genuinely cares about public health and has closely worked with Dr. Box and local health departments to promote and protect Hoosiers’ health for years,” Waldron said of Weaver, who begins her duties on June 1.
We wish Weaver well in her new role. As for Box, she deserves our gratitude. We would not be shocked if the governor awarded her the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, our state’s highest honor given to a person who rendered distinguished service to the state. She’s earned it.