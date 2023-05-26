We at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health would like to thank Dr. Kristina Box for serving Indiana for the last six years and recognize the tremendous accomplishments she led for Hoosiers.
Although she initially joined the Indiana Department of Health with her clinical experience as an OB-GYN physician serving central Indiana families, she quickly familiarized herself with a multitude of public health challenges we face in this state.
She was leading the state to build a stronger network of services to create better outcomes for mothers and babies and tackle a very poor infant mortality rate when she was thrust into being the lead voice of public health in the state for the COVID-19 pandemic.
From our own experiences, we can say Dr. Box always led with data and science as well as incredible grace. She actively sought out the best way to navigate something we have not seen in our lifetime. She brought together subject-matter experts from across the state to build a plan to protect families and engaged with many sectors to make re-opening schools and businesses as safe as possible.
The pandemic highlighted just how severely affected we have been due to decades of underfunding. Dr. Box launched the Governor’s Public Health Commission to create a team that took an honest and strategic assessment of our state’s public health resources and charted a path forward.
That was the first step in building the support for the recently passed Senate Bill 4, which now outlines core public health services each local health department in Indiana will tackle to qualify for new public health funding. This is truly a pivotal turning point in the health of all Hoosiers, and we are also grateful to our legislature for their wisdom in supporting this long-neglected need.
While we thank Dr. Box for her work with us and wish her well as she heads toward more time with her family, we look forward to working with Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the newly appointed state health commissioner. Dr. Weaver will lead us into modernizing our public health infrastructure so that we are better equipped to reach our potential to be a healthier state, just as Dr. Box knows we can be.
Thank you, Dr. Box, for being a friend to public health and for your commitment to the health of all Hoosiers.
Paul K. Halverson is a professor and founding dean of the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis.