Indiana Landmarks has placed the International Harvester engineering building on its endangered Hoosier historic buildings list.
Indiana Landmarks said the factors for making the list include abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolescence, development pressure or owners who lack money for repairs.
The engineering building at 2911 Meyer Road symbolized Fort Wayne’s creative and industrial might. Unfortunately, the resurrection of the Scout brand, now owned by VW, is happening in South Carolina rather than here.
Turning the building into a museum would’ve been an excellent site revitalization with such local and, yes, international significance.
There’s a reason why the Harvester Homecoming attracts thousands of people annually.
Imagine young people touring a museum where the first sport utility vehicle was conceived, and world-famous tractors and trucks were designed and built. Such a building could seed the minds of imaginative youth to consider being the next generation of entrepreneurs and technologists.
Ironically, such a museum would be near where the county plans to build a 400,000-square-foot jail to replace its current one – an antiquated edifice set among Fort Wayne’s priciest apartments and condos.
The new jail will be historic because it will be the most costly county-owned building, but it won’t be a monument to our industriousness.
Modern America, where inspiration and trepidation can be found on the same block.