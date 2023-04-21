Saturday is Earth Day, an annual event observed on April 22 to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices to protect the planet. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day has become an opportunity for millions worldwide to support environmental causes.
Judging by some bills shoved through this year’s General Assembly by its supermajority, Earth Day appears to hold little significance with the state’s Republican leaders. Consider that earlier this week, the Senate voted to restrict state regulators from writing and enforcing stricter coal ash rules than federal ones. Odd, considering that the party of “states’ rights” is, in effect, yielding to federal standards.
Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal in power plants. In Indiana, this waste is a significant environmental concern due to our reliance on coal and its impact on human health and the environment. Coal ash contains several toxic chemicals, including arsenic, mercury and lead, which can leach into groundwater and soil if not properly stored.
Last November, The Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, two environmental nonprofits, released an analysis of hundreds of coal ash ponds and landfills across the country. Indiana ranked second to Illinois in the number of problem pits. If that’s not bad enough, Indiana has the most coal ash pits in America, with 80.
So rather than strengthening the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the legislature has gone the opposite direction by offering polluters a break. This move isn’t pro-Hoosier if we’re willing to leave future generations a shameful legacy of environmental degradation.
On Monday, House lawmakers approved a bill to repeal a state requirement for local administrators to use the latest floodplain maps when deciding on new construction projects. Rather than using the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ maps, the legislature neutered state experts for no logical reason. Indianapolis Democrat Rep. Carey Hamilton offered an analysis of this fallacious move.
“We know that the DNR maps are highly accurate. We know that FEMA supports using them. And we know that water always wins,” he said. “We know that with this bill, the legislature is saying, ‘Let’s pretend these maps, which were created to protect our communities … Let’s pretend they don’t exist.’ This bill is irresponsible and will increase risk of floods to our communities.”
Opportunities to pitch in
Given what happened in Indianapolis, this year’s Earth Day reminds us of our personal responsibilities toward the planet and the actions we can take to reduce global warming, pollution and to protect biodiversity.
• On Saturday, Save Maumee invites the public to join the organization in New Haven for its Rose Avenue rehab at 501 Rose Ave. Running from 1 to 4 p.m., this free event will include site cleanup, mulching and seed planting. For more information, go to www.savemaumee.org.
• Earth Day Fort Wayne is the community’s largest Earth Day celebration. This free event will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Eagle Marsh Barn at 6801 Engle Road.
Dozens of conservation partners – businesses, educational institutions, government agencies and local conservation organizations – will have education stations for participants of all ages to learn about wetlands, wildlife, ecological restoration and pollinators. In addition, attendees can help plant native vegetation for pollinators in the marsh or take a native plant home.
• Saturday is also Tox-Away Saturday, sponsored by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the city of Fort Wayne.
Allen County residents can drop by 2260 Carroll Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to dispose of household hazardous waste responsibly and affordably. You can review fees and rules at the department’s site, acwastewatcher.org.
Taking advantage of Tox-Away Saturday is another way to help the planet by properly disposing of unwanted toxins rather than dumping them in a field or pouring them down a drain, which goes into our rivers – untreated.