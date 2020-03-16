Five Questions for Julia Hollingsworth

1 The legislative session just ended. Are you satisfied with how public schools were treated?

I think the session was a wash and ended on a sour note for supporters of public education. Legislators did some good things for teachers and schools; holding them harmless for results of ILEARN testing for two years, ending the failed experiment of evaluating teachers with student test scores and ending the mandatory teacher externship for licensing renewal. But a lot of that goodwill was squandered at the end of the session when, at the last minute with no public input, an amendment to allow public districts to share their hard-earned referendum dollars with charters was passed. Having the lieutenant governor cast the deciding vote made clear that Gov. (Eric) Holcomb favors privatization over public education. Teachers were disappointed that, despite support rhetoric after the massive November RedforEd rally, none of the extra $300 million in revenue went to teacher pay. And, despite the revelation that a virtual charter school defrauded taxpayers of $68 million, little was done to make such schools more accountable. That's just crazy.

2 The school board is in the middle of its third building referendum. How is the campaign going?

The campaign is going well. Repair FWCS PAC has received donations, much of it from FWCS staff, which will enable us to purchase signs, banners and social media ads. We are conducting many community meetings to inform voters as to how the $130 million will be spent and that we are holding to the same maximum tax rate that we had in 2012 when we started this process. We have gotten a lot of positive feedback from our message. We are thankful Fort Wayne voters approved our last two referendums and are cautiously optimistic about the question on the May 5 ballot!

3 You're in the process of selecting Superintendent Wendy Robinson's successor. Why did the board choose to undertake a nationwide search for the post?

FWCS is a large, diverse district and there are not too many such districts in Indiana. The next superintendent will need to make connections throughout our community as well as serve as the CEO of one of the largest employers in northeast Indiana – those are two very specialized skill sets. The board felt committed to finding the most qualified candidate to fill those roles and a national search made the most sense. It's certainly possible the next superintendent could come from Indiana, but a larger pool of candidates gives us more options.

4 Are you confident in the district's ability to address the COVID-19 crisis?

Absolutely. If experience has shown me anything during my time on the board, it's that Dr. Robinson and her staff have steered FWCS successfully through the most turbulent time in education in Indiana, dealing with many significant challenges over the last 10 years. She and her staff, including our director of health and wellness, have been in touch daily, if not hourly, with local and state health officials. Communication staff have been working overtime to inform families and deal with rumors. FWCS staff have also been planning in the event schools would have to close, including meal delivery to students and e-learning contingencies.

5 In the middle of all of this, board member Jordan Lebamoff died unexpectedly last week. What are your plans for filling the position?

That was a shock to us all and our prayers go out to Jordan's family. The board, by law, appoints someone to fill the position, but there is no process defined by law. Anyone interested in the position can contact any board member. Our contact information can be found here: fwcs.k12.in.us/board. The basic qualifications are (that you) must be 21, a registered voter, and reside in FWCS District 4 for the last year.