Five questions for Sharon Tucker

1 You joined City Council in January after five years on Allen County Council. How do the two jobs differ? How are they alike?

During my time on County Council, I was afforded the opportunity to learn how government works from a financial perspective. Being a numbers person, I enjoyed putting the pieces together and following the dollar. Equipped with this budgetary knowledge, the transition to City Council has been smooth. Thus far the biggest contrast is the level of input on the utilization and economic investment of tax dollars.

2 Your council term began just as the city and the rest of the world began coping with pandemic. What challenges are you seeing as a member of council?

As a member of council during the COVID-19 pandemic, my biggest concern is the safety of the citizens for Fort Wayne and Allen County. My morning prayers are rendered daily for the essential men and women who are working to help maintain the levels of service, safety and security that residents of Fort Wayne have become accustomed to. Secondly, I am concerned about the financial impact that this pandemic is having on individuals and businesses within our city. Council will need to reevaluate what is important. Although the financial impact has not been fully realized, I plan to err on the side of caution.

3 How about your constituents in District 6? What are the greatest challenges they are now facing?

In spite of having limited access to healthy food and protective wear, the constituents in the 6th District are resilient people. Residents have pulled together to sew masks, supply food and help their fellow neighbors wherever possible. Yet our need does not change; we still need access to healthy food, access to tests, access to jobs for those who are essential workers and internet access for children having to home school. (A total of) 39.1% of people living in 46806 level at or below poverty; the financial impact for these families will be quite different and will need to be contemplated when planning a return-to-normal strategy.

4 What efforts are underway to meet current needs?

I am working with Southeast Area Partnership and the administration to address the needs of the 6th District. We are building on the plans rendered by YARD and Company, created from the community meetings held in 2019. COVID-19 has illuminated the importance of my efforts.

Therefore, I will continue to press for this work to continue during these unusual times. Pausing now would be the wrong approach; delaying continues the disproportion of services and basic needs which are negatively impacting the health and safety of those living in the 6th District.

5 This is a challenging time for everyone. What do you personally do to cope?

During these stressful times, I cope by crafting or working with my power tools. A table saw and glue gun bring me great joy. My “Crafting To-Do” list is finally shrinking since practicing social distancing. Currently I am working on blinging out a tumbler with rhinestones. I should be done soon provided I stop gluing my fingers together.