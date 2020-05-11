Five questions for Stacy O'Day

1 Allen County property owners are receiving their assessment notices in the mail. How many property parcels and notices are sent?

Allen County has 159,000 parcels, and 124,000 assessment notices were mailed out this year.

The notice is an estimate of what your property would sell for on the open market. Valuing 159,000 parcels every year is a complex task. This notice gives us an opportunity to work directly with taxpayers to make sure the assessments are accurate before they become final.

2 How do you arrive at the assessment figures?

Indiana is a market value in-use state. Your assessment is based on the market value and the use of the property. There are three approaches to value: cost, income and sales approach. Most properties are valued using the cost approach (replacement cost new minus depreciation). We then analyze sales from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of the prior year to trend the properties so they are in line with the market. The assessed value should reflect what the property could be sold for on the open market.

3 What trends are we seeing in Allen County? Are property values increasing?

Property values in Allen County have steadily increased over the past several years. I've been in this office for 29 years, and I've never seen the values increase the way they have most recently. It's very common for homes to sell within a day or even hours and with multiple offers, resulting in a bidding war. This drives up the price of the property and in turn sets the market values that assessments are based on.

4 What's the process for someone who believes their property is overvalued?

Once you receive your notice, take a look at the information on the back. One of the resources listed is our COMPS website, acimap.us/assessors.html, where you can review your property record card and see what homes are selling for in your area. People often don't realize what homes are selling for. If you don't think your assessment is accurate, please give us a call. We are happy to work with you and review your assessment. If we can't come to a resolution, the taxpayer has the right to file an appeal each year before June 15.

5 What effect does COVID-19 have on the process? Are any deadlines changed?

The full effect of COVID-19 is yet to be seen. We will be analyzing the sales throughout the year to establish a trend. The assessment system is designed to follow those trends whether they go up or down. Any changes in the market this year will affect next year's assessment. As of today, the appeals deadline has not changed. Any changes to deadlines going forward will be posted on our website.