Five questions for Dennis Covert

1 The coronavirus outbreak prompted you to postpone Honor Flights scheduled for April and May. How many people were involved in those flights, including veterans and guardians?

170 veterans and 170 guardians

2 The veterans selected for Honor Flights, by design, are all in the at-risk population for COVID-19. What are the prospects for flights this fall?

Veterans and guardians scheduled for the April and May Honor Flights have been moved to the Sept. 23 and Oct. 14 Honor Flights. The National Honor Flight organization has mandated that all Honor Flights scheduled through Aug. 31 be postponed. I am an optimist by nature, and American Airlines is still confirmed for the fall flights, but with the current environment I cannot state with any certainty that we will be able to travel. The safety of the veterans is the top priority.

3 Now in their 90s, we're losing hundreds of World War II veterans every day. How many WWII veterans participated in your flights? Were any scheduled to participate this spring?

Of the 2,538 veterans safely transported to Washington, D.C., by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, 1,398 were WWII veterans. We have three WWII veterans scheduled for September and one WWII veteran for October.

4 You've participated in nearly all of the northeast Indiana flights. Do you have one experience that stands out as most memorable?

I have traveled on 30 of the 34 Honor Flights from Fort Wayne. For me, every Honor Flight is a 23-hour day, but it never gets old, and I never get tired. In October 2014, I had the honor of escorting WWII veteran Army Nurse Eileen Zeissig to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Remembering my participation in this ceremony of honor, dignity, and respect still brings tears to my eyes.

5 You're a Navy combat veteran of the Vietnam War. What does Memorial Day mean to you?

I enlisted in the Navy when I was 18 years old. Memorial Day is special because it is a reminder/remembrance of the sacrifices of so many who have gone before us. I am encouraged when I read that Boy Scouts and other youth groups are placing flags or wreaths on veteran graves for Memorial Day because it shows that our veterans are not forgotten.