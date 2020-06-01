Five questions for Geoff Randolph

1 Tele-health is experiencing massive growth as health care systems balance providing care with keeping everyone – patients and staffers – safer. How have things changed here in the past 10 weeks?

IU Health began investing in tele-health (or virtual care) technology about four years ago and has seen a gradual increase in utilization. By the time the first case of COVID-19 showed up in Indiana, we were able to leverage our existing tele-health technology and staff to quickly launch a free virtual clinic to screen Hoosiers for the virus. Since early March, over 40,000 people in Indiana have completed a virtual screening.

March is also when we had to dramatically dial back in-person visits and move most of our ambulatory and primary care services to the virtual platform. In a matter of weeks, many more physicians and providers learned to utilize the technology. We started with phone visits, but the transition to tele-health with video occurred incrementally but quickly, to the point now where phone visits are rare.

By March 15, IU Health as a statewide health system was doing 1,400 per week virtually; by the end of March, it was 5,100 a week, and as of May 1, we were seeing 8,800 patients virtually per week throughout the state. Here in Fort Wayne, we saw approximately 80% virtually from March 30 to May 14.

2 Did you have the equipment already in place to handle virtual care?

Yes, we had the equipment and the virtual platforms to utilize and 100% of physicians with IU Health Fort Wayne are participating.

3 Can I initiate a tele-health call with my doctor?

Early in the onset of this pandemic, we needed to restrict non-urgent in-person visits in order to minimize risks to the staff and patients and to preserve precious personal protective equipment (PPE). Only patients who needed to be seen in person for specific physical exam needs, for labs or for treatments were scheduled in office.

We now have adequate PPE and have developed very strong strategies to assure safety for our patients and have resumed more normal scheduling in office, where we are seeing about two-thirds in person. Our schedulers can advise you as to which type of appointment is best suited to your needs.

4 Is the cost for tele-health/virtual health sessions any different than an in-office visit?

The cost is defined by the complexity of the visit, similar to how in-person visits are coded. We are hopeful that Medicare, Medicaid and other insurers will continue covering virtual care.

5 When is tele-health not a good idea?

Tele-health is superior to a telephone call alone because it gives the physician the opportunity to visually see the patient's state of health and to perform some elements of a physical exam. I also believe it creates better interpersonal rapport and assurance for patients than a phone call.

An in-person visit is preferable when we need to have accurate and current vital signs, when we are seeing a patient for the first time and when a hands-on physical exam is needed (examples would include assessing a changing mass, to repair something, to assess and culture a wound, to listen to the heart or evaluate abdominal pain).