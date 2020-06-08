Five questions for Michael Galbraith

1 What started out May 29 as peaceful protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd while in police custody ended in three days of confrontation between local police and protesters in downtown Fort Wayne. Your thoughts as you watched the events unfold?

I was both heartbroken and inspired. Heartbroken that this unnecessary death occurred, that what started as a peaceful protest was hijacked by the destructive actions of a few, that racism still fuels economic inequality, and that small business owners just beginning to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown were forced to close again. Inspired at how many in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana care enough to gather and protest, that these necessary conversations are being forced onto the front page, and at the outpouring of support as hundreds of volunteers spontaneously gathered to clean up the next morning. Downtown continues to serve as the podium for our public discourse; for protest as well as for celebration, mourning as well as rejoicing. We want downtown Fort Wayne to be the “vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana” – this weekend showed we are exactly that.

2 Was there any conversation with the city or the police department prior to the protests about plans or strategies? Since?

We constantly talk to the city and Homeland Security about plans and procedures for downtown events, but the fact this particular protest spun as far out of control as it did was a surprise. We continue those discussions daily based on messaging and communication, cleanup, public spaces, social media threats and rumors, and business resiliency.

3 How many buildings sustained damage, and should people be worried about going downtown?

There were more than 24 buildings in downtown Fort Wayne that we are aware of that sustained damage, mostly graffiti and broken windows. People should be assured that downtown Fort Wayne remains a safe place for business, restaurant, retail and entertainment. As the ramp-up from COVID-19 closure happens through the month of June and into July, we'll see more people downtown, more events downtown and increased hours from our downtown businesses.

4 Had most downtown businesses reopened following the COVID-19 restrictions?

Actually, this was right in the middle of the reopening process. With new social-distancing guidelines, restaurants and retail were beginning to respond to businesses bringing people back into the office, but they are still facing major hurdles. Although takeout and delivery helped lessen the impact, our restaurants and retail establishments need our support. It's difficult to make a restaurant succeed at 50% seating capacity.

5 What can the Downtown Improvement District – and the community – do to help businesses recover and thrive again?

We're supporting our businesses as new modes of shopping come into play: delivery, takeout, curbside pickup and increased internet business. We're increasing our marketing, particularly in social media and locally focused options like The Journal Gazette. And we're planning for even more ways to get people downtown when big festivals are taking a year off. We can help our downtown businesses make it through this by shopping and buying local. I can't emphasize enough how critical this is to the survival of our friends and neighbors who own and work at local businesses.