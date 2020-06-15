Five questions for Aaron Lane

1These are tough times to be a parent. What ways have you spent time during the COVID-19 shutdown with your young children?

COVID-19 has put a microscope on the lack of attention and true intentional time that I have been giving our children. We have a 2-year-old daughter (Nova) and a 5-year-old son (Jace), and this time being “shutdown” has required me to really see our kids. To spend time with them doing the things they love, watching their desired shows, and teaching them in a way that they learn best (with school being out). Overall, this experience has been an eye-opener for me, which revealed how busy I can get, and how easily I can go day to day being present but not present with my kids. This time has given me perspective on being intentional, and not only recognizing it when I'm talking about it, but the real work is in recognizing it when it's happening!

2You spend a great deal of time on community volunteer work. Are there lessons there you are modeling for your kids?

I don't so much look at it as volunteering as I do a responsibility to be in service of others. We are raising our kids in a way that they don't know life without seeing people in service. The approach to serve is not so much confined to specific actions that we do, but more so a foundational framework that we have built our lives on.

Every family has a ministry, this is just ours!

3 You and your wife, Janell, are co-founders of Courageous Healing, Inc. What is the organization's mission?

The mission of Courageous Healing, Inc. is to restore, strengthen, and facilitate healing in the community by utilizing a culturally centered approach to providing quality counseling and mental health services, with a focus on serving minority populations.

4What role would you like to see fathers play in supporting and encouraging good health practices for young people?

Fathers play an important role in the development and health and well-being of our young people. I would love to see the beliefs of men regarding the male role in the home become more flexible. Being present is not just providing a check or just being physically present, but rather being mentally and emotionally involved with every aspect of what happens in your household. Leaning in to know what's happening, and being able to see what's happening internally for your wife, kids and being able to articulate what's happening internally for you. COVID-19 is providing lots of opportunities for me to practice this!

5What would be your ideal way to spend Father's Day next Sunday?

My ideal Father's Day is spending time with just my wife and kids, void of distractions, where our only focus is being of service to each other. I'd also like to use my new grill my wife got me for Father's Day.