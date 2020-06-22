Five questions for MaryClare Akers

1 What special issues have those with alcohol problems faced during the coronavirus shutdown?

One of the primary components of recovery is mutual support, so social distancing is taking a toll. House managers have restricted nonessential outings for residents as well as limited visitors or nonessential supports (like sponsors, counselors or support staff) from coming in.

Many of the clients in services for substance use disorder are working in jobs deemed essential, so managing shared living spaces has been a challenge for recovery residences, with issues ranging from increased need for cleaning supplies to quarantining workers from non-workers within the houses.

2 What is being done to assist those seeking help and treatment during this time?

The consortium team is conducting monthly meetings with providers on the Zoom platform and facilitating sharing of resources, including bed availability, service restriction updates and techniques for managing services.

We are also hosting a weekly “Mindful Monday” hour through the month of June with Dr. Dave Johnson of Parkview Health System and the University of Saint Francis.

In part due to the state's diligence, most of the services available prior to COVID-19 have remained open through normal channels with additional precautions or via telehealth services.

The state fast tracked adaptations to treatment options during this crisis, including allowing for more “take-homes” for Medication Assisted Treatment and allowing Medicaid providers to use telehealth for ongoing mental health and substance-use treatment.

3Liquor stores were deemed an essential service during the lockdown. There were even suggestions that alcohol could prevent or treat coronavirus infections. Your reaction?

We actually support liquor stores being deemed essential because there are high risks for death related to withdrawal symptoms for individuals with an addiction to alcohol. However, we are conscious of the probability of increased substance use during this pandemic. Alcohol is a depressant, so it is highly dangerous to use a depressant with any illness with potential for decreased breathing capacity (COVID-19). Likewise, opioids are depressants and should not be used when breathing capacity is impaired.

4 Now that things are starting to open up, and some are returning to work, is the worst over for your clients?

While we have seen a decrease in overdoses overall, we have seen an uptick in overdose fatalities during the shutdown, presumably due to a lack of community presence during substance use, which means overdoses are not reversed with Narcan administered by bystanders.

5 What suggestions can you offer to cope with loneliness, stress and other triggers for those with alcohol problems?

One of the most fundamental recommendations I can offer is to practice naming the feelings, triggers or stress you are feeling. We often cannot process feelings until we have literally put a label on the issue. If we are feeling depressed, restless, nervous, anxious or triggered and we say so (to ourselves or someone else), we can move to processing the feeling and finding a way through it.