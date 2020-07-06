Five questions for Bill Warriner

1 Are you see-ing an increase in dona-tions? Why?

The number of people donating is up 8%, but donors are bringing more. We're seeing carloads and truckloads being donated. Sheltering in place took spring cleaning to a new level as people dug deep into closets, spare rooms, attics and garages. Also, people needed to make room for all they've bought online the last three months.

2 What do you accept? What do you wish people would stop donating?

Goodwill gratefully accepts clothing for all ages and seasons; scarves, purses and accessories; dishes, kitchen utensils and small appliances; lamps, art, decorations and collectibles; musical instruments; jewelry; curtains and bedding; books, CDs, games and toys, bikes and sports equipment; and computers/video games and accessories.

We wish people would stop dropping off items that cost Goodwill to dispose of including beds, TVs, entertainment centers and broken furniture; tires and car parts; old carpeting; yard waste; hot water heaters and large appliances; paint and household chemicals; cribs, playpens and car seats; weapons; construction materials and used bath or kitchen fixtures. Ask if you would give that item to a family member or friend. See fwgoodwill.org for the complete list.

3 What percentage of items donated end up in the retail stores?

Between 40% and 60% of donations hit the sales floor. A small percentage of goods, including higher-end or collectible items, are sold on Goodwill's online platforms to maximize their mission funding value. Clothing and housewares are coded to track how long it's been on the sales floor, and each week items set to be taken off the floor are put on 50% markdown. Twice monthly we have 25% off sales for seniors/veterans and teachers/students. Items that do not sell are recycled or sorted for secondary-market sales and to keep them out of landfills.

4 What COVID-19 precautions are you taking to make your stores safe, and how has the pandemic affected your staff and hours?

While closed under Indiana's stay-at-home order, we monitored requirements for retailers from the CDC, health department and governor's office. We reopened with new procedures, such as contactless, self-serve dropoff.

Donations are handled with personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies, and donations (and returns) are quarantined for three days. Employees are temperature scanned upon arrival; use masks/face shields, disinfectant and gloves; and properly hand wash several times daily.

We practice social distancing, have closed every other checkout, limit the number of shoppers in stores, closed fitting rooms, sanitize restrooms three times daily, constantly clean high-touch surfaces, have Plexiglas between cashiers and customers, and disinfect carts after every use.

The Goodwill stores, our primary revenue source, were closed for 41 days. We had some short-term layoffs, but 96% of our employees were back in early May.

While stores were closed, daily donation pickups continued, stores were prepared for reopening, clients were served remotely, and e-commerce employees worked with enhanced safety measures. Store hours were reduced to 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

5 What's your favorite donation?

A 1930s-era Martin ukulele which sold for around $7,000 on our online auction site, ShopGoodwill.com.