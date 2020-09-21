Five questions for Becky Butler

1This past weekend would have been the 46th annual festival. What factors went into the difficult decision to cancel it?

As a board, we discussed what would be the best option.

We had many people contacting us with the hope that it would happen but in the end, the wisest decision was to cancel.

2The festival is a major fundraiser for many area nonprofits. Have some been able to come up with alternative events?

A few of the food vendors set up in different locations such as Glenbrook to try to make up some of the loss, but I think most of the vendors just crossed this year off.

3How did you come to be involved with the festival?

I became involved about 12 years ago because of a friend, Bridget Kelly, telling me how much she enjoyed it.

I can't imagine not doing this festival.

It gets into your system and you stay as long as you can.

4What do you think makes the festival such a popular event?

I think because there are so many different vendors in each area and the fact that we are family-friendly. It's nice to see multigenerational attendees coming back year after year.

5The festival is a can't-miss event for many of us in northeast Indiana. What did you miss the most this past weekend?

The people and all of the participants. It's like a big reunion each year.