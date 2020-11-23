Five questions for Roger Reece

1 You offer help through more than two dozen food pantries in our area. How can people who need help find it?

We serve the food insecure throughout Allen County. Food pantry times and locations can be found on our website at associatedchurches.org/local-food-pantries.

There is a map where a person can input their address and find the zone where their food pantry is located. If someone does not have internet access, they can call Associated Churches at 260-422-3528 during the business hours of Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

2 How has the coronavirus pandemic affected how Associated Churches gets help to those who need it?

Each pantry has its own site-specific safety protocols that volunteers and recipients will maintain. Donated food is quarantined three days prior to its delivery. Special considerations are made for unique situations when other agencies request aid.

3 In what ways have you had to adjust operations during the pandemic? Has COVID-19 affected staffing and/or volunteering?

Safety for people and product is of the utmost importance concerning daily operations. Back in March and April, we had to adjust delivery sites and hours of operation because we did not have the volunteers needed to man each food pantry. A good number of our volunteers are retirees, and some had health concerns that made them more vulnerable than most. For their own reasons, they respectfully stepped back and others filled in. To date, each pantry has found a way to stay open and serve their community. I'm very grateful for these heroes.

4 What about giving? Have you seen an increase or decrease in donations this year? If so, how much of an increase or decrease?

As a result of COVID, our community has not been able to gather and have food drives at churches, businesses or events that we rely on to serve the hungry. Those food drives produced 329,436 pounds of food in 2019, yet we have only received 74,993 pounds as of June 2020.

5 We know there have been long lines at food banks and pantries around the country as the pandemic stretches on. What have things looked like for Associated Churches over the past few months, compared with years past?

Associated Churches has seen a growing number of new clients at all of our programs, but the Neighborhood Food Network has been utilized the most. Our food pantries are seeing a rise in new visitors and a decrease in food donations. Associated Churches has purchased an extra $95,976 worth of food to feed over 5,000 new individuals at our food pantries. If a father or mother has been laid off from work due to COVID, we provide emergency food assistance to them and their family at our food pantries. These new families are increasing the amount of food being delivered to our 23 food pantries.

Overall, we have experienced a 24% increase in food distribution to maintain our current needs.