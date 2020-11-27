Local focus

In the past, we would have spent Thanksgiving together, sitting shoulder to shoulder with family to share a meal. Today – Black Friday, the annual American retail extravaganza – might have included pre-dawn gatherings with friends outside stores for fastest access to the best deals.

But the coronavirus pandemic changed so much for so many of us in 2020. That includes area small business owners who have weathered temporary closures, falling sales figures and fears of having to lay off workers.

Supporting local businesses is always important, but this year it is critical to ensure the beloved shops and eateries in northeast Indiana are around in 2021. Residents should look first to their communities for holiday shopping this year.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said small businesses employ most of the city's workers.

“It's critical that we come together as a community to support local businesses and shop local,” he said in a statement. “Now more than ever, our partners in the local business sector are counting on residents to be consumers.”

Melani Wilson agrees.

She owns The Find, a downtown “lifestyle general store” specializing in gifts, accessories and clothing, according to its website. When COVID-19 arrived in March, Wilson shuttered the shop for weeks, though employees still worked on web-based orders for customers.

Sales dropped 80% during that time, said Wilson, who described running a small business this year as “double the work for half the fun.”

She and the store's 11 employees have since worked to market The Find on social media and focus on the business' online operation, which allows customers to peruse items and make purchases. Limited in-store shopping times are available, but buyers can also schedule appointments to look over the wares privately.

Sales have improved, thanks to the hard work of her employees, but Wilson expects them to be down this year by 20%.

“Retail is difficult in the best of times,” she said. “It's really hard. It's a project that you do because you're passionate about it.”

The full effect of the pandemic on small businesses is not yet clear, but researchers say it definitely has done damage.

One study published in July by researchers from Harvard University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois found that “mass layoffs and closures had already occurred ... just a few weeks into the crisis.” Of 5,800 business owners surveyed, 43% reported temporary closures and 75% said they had only enough cash on hand to last up to two months.

“Small businesses' responses to our survey suggest that many are likely to fail absent financial assistance,” the report says.

Michael Galbraith, president of the Downtown Improvement District, said the pandemic “is disrupting every single bit of their business model.”

There is hope, though, as businesses such as The Find rework their models to find other ways to attract customers. And Shop Small Saturday – an effort to get people to patronize local businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving – will start tomorrow and run every weekend through Dec. 19.

“If you can't go out and shop, shop online,” said Crissy Moloney, Downtown Improvement District stakeholder services manager.

Whether in person or online, look first to local businesses this holiday season.