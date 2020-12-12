City's effort in support of electric cars receives jolt

Fort Wayne is rightly charging into the future.

When the city announced this week it would install 27 charging stations for electric vehicles at 10 locations, it joined a nationwide trend toward cars that are more friendly to the environment and the infrastructure needed to keep them running.

Consulting firm Deloitte found in July that more drivers in the U.S. are choosing battery electric and plug-in hybrids; sales of such vehicles topped 2 million for the first time last year. Government statistics show installations of charging stations also are on the rise.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, published a report in October that said 15 million electric cars are expected to be on the road by 2030.

“Electric vehicle supply equipment” – charging stations – grew nearly 7% in the first part of 2020, according to the report.

Nearly 5.4 million hybrids and 1.4 million plug-in electric vehicles have been purchased in the U.S. since they hit the market in the late 1990s, according to USAfacts.org, a website that tracks various trends using government data.

There are 3,030 electric cars registered in Indiana, according to the Energy Department – far fewer than the almost 257,000 in California, but more than the 1,240 registered in neighboring Kentucky.

Money for the $90,000 local project will come from a grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee, which was created after the carmaker settled claims over an emissions scandal.

“We're looking forward to being part of this effort to be good stewards of the environment and make a positive difference,” Fort Wayne Director of Public Works Shan Gunawardena said in a statement.

The Energy Department's Alternative Fuels Data Center shows more than a dozen charging stations in Fort Wayne. Construction on the new ones will begin in the spring, and they're expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

Charge ahead, Fort Wayne.