Five questions with Rohli Booker

1 Your time on the board since being appointed in July to replace Jordan Lebamoff has been relatively short. Has the job so far met your expectations from when you applied? How have you approached your work on the board?

There is so much information that relates to how the district operates. There are issues (big and small) that arise, regularly. My focus has been to learn and understand as much as I can about these things so that I can make the best decisions for the people in the district that I represent. My approach has been to read, listen, ask questions and speak up when I feel it's necessary.

2 What's the school year been like so far this year? Are you pleased with how instruction is being delivered?

As a board member and parent, I've been impressed with the measures that (Superintendent) Dr. (Mark) Daniel and the district leaders have taken to keep our staff and students safe, and to provide the best possible instruction in this unprecedented situation. It is not perfect by any means, and as a parent I can relate to the frustration, concern and uncertainty that our families have felt during the last semester.

3 What do you think your perspective as the parent of FWCS students brings to the board?

As an FWCS parent, I see and feel the results of some of our school district's decisions because they directly impact the quality of my sons' education and their socio-emotional well-being. During the last semester, families and teachers have had to pivot in our daily lives to adjust to some of those decisions, at times with little notice.

It is important to me to lend my voice and perspective, as a parent, to conversations that affect the diverse families of our school district.

I will continue to speak to the concerns of these families, and the teachers that are on the front lines educating our children.

4 You represent a district on the city's south side. Does that area have different needs than other areas in the district?

The south side of Fort Wayne has a concentrated population of people of color, but the needs of the students of my district are the same as any other. Every child needs, and deserves, an equal chance for success.

The measures that should be taken to ensure the success of the students that come from families of immigrants, those who struggle under the weight of implicit bias and institutionalized racism, and suffer from the manifestations of poverty may differ.

The overall need, high-quality education, is the same.

5 Last year brought so many challenges. What are your hopes for FWCS in 2021?

These challenges have exposed areas of opportunity and highlighted the strengths of our district. My hope for FWCS in the upcoming semester is that the district leaders will continue to listen, consider and act upon the valid concerns of the families, teachers and staff when making decisions that impact our community. I believe that we are better positioned for success when we work together.