Netflix and review - shows and pizza

Watch TV and eat pizza.

Some of us have been doing that for months, but a website dedicated to reviewing foods and other products wants to make watching Netflix and ordering takeout pies profitable.

BonusFinder.com is looking for reviewers willing to write about popular shows like “The Queen's Gambit” and “Bridgerton” while also posting about pizza.

The site is offering $500, and applications for the cushy gig will be accepted until Feb. 12.

“What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day on February the 9th, than getting paid to sit back, relax and enjoy some quality pizza and online entertainment,” an announcement on the site says. “Having already sourced professional burger testers, ice cream testers, candy testers and pumpkin pie testers we're now on the hunt for the perfect candidate to inform us of the best bingeable Netflix shows and the best takeout pizza to help us all through these turbulent times.”

The site wants TV reviews focusing on acting, story, plot lines and “Netflix and chill suitability.” For pizzas, it wants writers to review toppings, appearance, texture and taste.

A four-question application at BonusFinder.com asks for contact information and “Why you should become our professional binge-watcher.”