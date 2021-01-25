Five questions for Patrick Heidenreich

1 What lessons can be learned from the rescue of three fishermen who fell through the ice in Steuben County recently?

No ice is safe ice. It is recommended that you have at least 4 inches of good, clear ice before you venture out onto it. Four inches is the minimum recommended amount to support the weight of a person. If you do venture out on the ice, don't go alone, tell someone where you will be, wear a personal floatation device, carry ice rescue picks, and a throw bag or other type of rope you can throw to someone if needed. Be familiar with the equipment you carry and be prepared and able to use it if needed.

2 What are the most common rescues the Indiana Department of Natural Resources performs each year? How many?

We respond to a large variety of rescues across the state, ranging from cave, tree stand and ice, but the most common is flood/swift-moving water. We do not have an exact number for this.

3 How much and what kind of training is required to prepare DNR officers/rescuers?

Conservation officers train for a wide variety of rescue scenarios. We train for ice rescues, high- and swift-water rescues, cave rescues and elevated/suspended platform rescues (tree stand rescues associated with deer hunting).

4 What other outdoor opportunities are there for winter recreation in Indiana?

There are ample opportunities for outdoor winter recreation in Indiana.

There are trails for hiking and cross-country skiing at our state parks, public trails for snowmobiling, public freshwater lakes for ice fishing, a refrigerated toboggan run at Pokagon State Park, just to name a few.

5 What are some of the most popular outdoor activities among Hoosiers in the winter? Why do those rank high?

Probably the most popular winter activity we see in the northeastern part of the state is ice fishing. There are hundreds of public freshwater lakes in our area that provide anglers with ample opportunities to harvest a wide variety of fish species through the ice.

The toboggan run at Pokagon State Park is also very popular for families and thrill-seekers alike.