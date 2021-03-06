Screens or snacks: Bingeing unhealthy

As if we needed another reminder to limit the time our children spend staring at screens.

Social media, television and advertising are linked to binge eating in preteens, according to a study published this week. Researchers wrote in the International Journal of Eating Disorders that U.S. children who have more screen time at ages 9 and 10 are more likely to develop binge-eating disorder a year later.

Each additional hour of social media is associated with a 62% higher risk of developing the disorder, which includes eating a large amount of food in a short period of time then experiencing shame or guilt. Each extra hour of watching TV or movies increased the risk by 39%, according to the study.

The study of more than 11,000 children across the country was conducted before the pandemic, but “its findings are especially relevant during the pandemic,” according to a statement from researchers.

“With remote learning, the cancellation of youth sports, and social isolation, children are currently exposed to unprecedented levels of screen time,” lead author Jason Nagata, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California-San Francisco. “Although screen time can have important benefits such as education and socialization during the pandemic, parents should try to mitigate risks from excessive screen time such as binge eating. Parents should regularly talk to their children about screen-time usage and develop a family media use plan.”