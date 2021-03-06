Toasting Cadbury

Like beer? How about ooey gooey Easter candy?

You're in luck. Maybe.

U.K.-based chocolatier Cadbury is teaming with Goose Island Brewery to make a Creme Egg-flavored batch of suds – just in time for the April 4 holiday.

The Creme Egg debuted 50 years ago, and the two companies are collaborating to celebrate. Golden Goo-Beer-Lee – see what they did there? – will be available in packs of two starting Monday through Goose Island's website, but there's a limited supply.

The brew is made with a blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar, according to Delish.com. It's a stout brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans.

“We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level,” Cadbury brand manager Raphael Capitani told the website. “We can't wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg!”

Andrew Walton, Goose Island's master brewer, told Delish he wanted to make a unique beer that was “super drinkable.”

“We wanted to make sure that for whoever tried this beer, it would be unique and delicious,” he said.

Eggciting.