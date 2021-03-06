Saturday, March 06, 2021 1:00 am
Toasting Cadbury
Like beer? How about ooey gooey Easter candy?
You're in luck. Maybe.
U.K.-based chocolatier Cadbury is teaming with Goose Island Brewery to make a Creme Egg-flavored batch of suds – just in time for the April 4 holiday.
The Creme Egg debuted 50 years ago, and the two companies are collaborating to celebrate. Golden Goo-Beer-Lee – see what they did there? – will be available in packs of two starting Monday through Goose Island's website, but there's a limited supply.
The brew is made with a blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar, according to Delish.com. It's a stout brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans.
“We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level,” Cadbury brand manager Raphael Capitani told the website. “We can't wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg!”
Andrew Walton, Goose Island's master brewer, told Delish he wanted to make a unique beer that was “super drinkable.”
“We wanted to make sure that for whoever tried this beer, it would be unique and delicious,” he said.
Eggciting.
Sign up for our Opinion newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story