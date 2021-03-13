Acquittal proper, but trial serves asa chilling reminder

Andrea Sahouri was doing her job, and for that she was arrested, charged and tried.

A Des Moines (Iowa) Register reporter, Sahouri faced misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts after she was arrested in May while covering Black Lives Matter protests.

An Iowa jury this week found Sahouri, 25, not guilty. It is a victory for press freedom, but the fact that the case was prosecuted is a threat to the First Amendment.

“Acquitted,” she tweeted after the verdict was read. The post included a photo of her in handcuffs, being led to a police vehicle by officers in riot gear.

Sahouri was with then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett, who also was acquitted, when she was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed by an officer.

“I'm just doing my job. ...I was sent here. ...I'm a journalist,” she told the officer, according to a recording taken from a police body camera and played in court.

“That's not what I asked,” the officer responded.

Sahouri testified that it's important for reporters to be on the scene, documenting what's happening. Interfering with that can have a chilling effect on journalists around the country.

The scene in Des Moines mirrored demonstrations in other cities including Fort Wayne, where reporters from The Journal Gazette and other news outlets battled tear gas and watched protesters clash with police. No reporters – rightly – were arrested or charged here.

“The acquittal of journalist Andrea Sahouri in Iowa today is a welcome relief, but Polk County prosecutors never should have filed charges against her in the first place,” Carlos Martinez de la Serna, program director for the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement Wednesday. “Reporting is not a crime, and journalists should not be punished for doing their jobs and covering matters of public interest.”