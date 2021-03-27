Funeral pyres catching fire in US

Burial or traditional cremation. Those are usually the only options when we in the U.S. leave this world.

Lawmakers in Maine are considering another option: open-air cremation. A bill making its way through the legislature would allow residents of the Pine Tree State to go out like a Viking king – in a blaze of glory on a funeral pyre.

The measure would allow nonprofits with at least 20 acres to hold open-air cremations – one at a time – and scatter the ashes on the property. Cemetery group Good Ground, Great Beyond is pushing for funeral pyres on 63 forested acres it owns in a small town in the southeast portion of the state, the (Lewiston, Maine) Sun Journal reports.

“Our cultural relationship to death and engagement with the reality of death is gradually evolving,” the group's website says. “With this evolution comes growing awareness of our unique needs and inclinations regarding death ritual and disposition options. Open air cremation is a preferred final rite of many throughout the world and offers very direct and meaningful engagement with the transformations of our deceased loved ones.”

There are just two U.S. sites – only one is public – where open-air cremation is legal, and both are in Colorado. Missouri lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 to allow the practice, but Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it, saying he is “not comfortable” with such ceremonies.

Chuck Lakin, a Good Ground, Great Beyond board member, told the Sun Journal that “the outside funeral pyres offer a more respectful option than the cremations many choose these days because people can be present for a ceremony they create.”