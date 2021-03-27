Pigs' feet help to solve pickle

Theories abounded to explain more than a dozen shoe-clad feet that washed up on the shores of the American Pacific Northwest and the west coast of Canada.

“We get some very interesting tips that come in about serial killers, or containers full of migrants that are sitting at the bottom of the ocean. Aliens – had that one as well,” Laura Yazedjian, a forensic anthropologist who works as a human identification specialist for the British Columbia Coroners Service, told National Geographic.

The first foot – inside a men's size-12 running shoe – washed up on a British Columbia beach in 2007. Another arrived a few days later in Vancouver. At least 21 more washed ashore over the next 12 years there or across the U.S. border in Puget Sound.

Scientists believe they've solved the mystery of how they got there, and the reasons are less extraterrestrial and more biological.

The key? Pigs, which are biologically similar to humans.

Investigators dumped dead pigs – they're precluded by law from using human cadavers – into the Pacific Ocean, where they sank. The carcasses were largely eaten by scavengers, including shrimp and Dungeness crabs.

“It was as if a Red Lobster buffet had risen up to exact its revenge,” National Geographic reporter Erik Engelhaupt wrote in an article published March 15.

The hungry organisms ate away soft tissue, but stayed away from bony parts such as feet.

“So it follows that a sunken, shoe-wearing cadaver in the Salish Sea is likely to be chewed apart by scavengers, and to have its feet disarticulated from the rest of the body in short order,” the article says.

Sneakers caught in ocean currents floated their feet to shore, scientists said.

Mystery solved.