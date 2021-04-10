Allergy reduction ... unmasked

Those masks we're all tired of wearing do a lot of good.

They help stop the spread of COVID-19, obviously, but there's evidence face coverings also help with allergy symptoms – something many this spring either are dealing with or will soon experience.

A study published in November shows nurses with allergic rhinitis – itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and other bothersome symptoms – who wore masks because of the pandemic had fewer allergic reactions when they wore surgical or N95 masks.

Researchers at Israel's Galilee Medical Center and Bar-Ilan University surveyed more than 1,800 full-time nurses in respiratory and other wards last spring, when seasonal allergens there were at their peak. That also was the time when social distancing and quarantining rules were put in place is Israel.

“Our results reveal that face mask usage may reduce allergic rhinitis symptom severity in chronically affected individuals with intermittent disease,” researchers wrote. “The study supports the hypothesis that face masks may reduce atopic allergic responses.”

A 2005 study from researchers in Japan produced similar results.

'That report says people who wore face masks and sunglasses got fewer allergy-inducing pollen grains around their noses.

More than 19 million American adults suffer from seasonal allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Research finds masks can help them breathe easier.