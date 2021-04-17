Perfect pet pairings at dinnertime

If you've ever sought a perfect human pairing for your pet's dinner, you're in luck. We think.

Fancy Feast, which recently launched a new line of specialty cat food, now has a cookbook – for humans – designed to coordinate people food with feline entrees.

“Petite Feast: A Cookbook” features 12 recipes from Fancy Feast in-house chef Amanda Hassner.

Yes, a cat food company has an in-house chef.

The recipes were created with help from James Beard Award nominee Jerrelle Guy and Josh Snyder, an “actor turned baker,” according to a news release.

“From Chicken and Ramen with Tomato Honey Butter Sauce to Whitefish and Asparagus with Beurre Blanc, the cookbook features recipes that are elevated but easy enough to whip up on a weeknight,” Hassner said in a statement, according to Food & Wine magazine. “Each dish was inspired by the small-plate restaurant trend. The recipes are for humans but were created in honor of the dishes you will be serving your cat.”

Also among the offerings: roasted salmon with spiced French toast, cardamom carrots and maple rosemary sauce.

With such fancy fare, one almost feels bad for the cat, which is left with just three “flavor profiles” offered by Fancy Feast's single-serve Petites line.

The cookbook can be downloaded from purina.com.