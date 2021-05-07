Poor stewards

After lawmakers passed a damaging bill last month threatening many of the state's remaining wetlands, more than 100 groups pleaded with Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto the measure.

Senate Bill 389 “opens the door to irrevocable impacts on our rich natural history and puts millions of Hoosiers at risk,” they wrote in a letter to the governor. The legislation will lead to increased erosion and flooding, the letter says, and the bill imperils “the diverse wildlife that makes Indiana special.”

The groups – environmental advocacy organizations, conservation districts, the League of Women Voters, Fort Wayne-based Little River Wetlands Project and municipalities, including the city of Angola, among others – ultimately were just voices in a wilderness endangered by what is now Senate Enrolled Act 389.

Holcomb signed the measure into law a few days after dozens of people delivered the letter to his office door at the Statehouse. He had expressed concern about the environmental impact of an earlier version of the bill and allowed officials from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the state Department of Natural Resources to speak out against it.

“Few legislative sessions have been as challenging to Indiana's environment as this one,” Jesse Kharbanda, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council, said in a statement. “Big special interests and deeply ideological lawmakers had deep imprints on this session.”

He's right, and the wetlands law will leave an indelible, detrimental mark on our environment.

Authored by lawmakers with close ties to builders, the measure initially would have stripped away all state protections for wetlands – a move that opponents argued would leave about 80% of Indiana wetlands unprotected. The regulations amounted to government red tape in the way of developers and landowners, they said.

The first proposal was briefly pared back, but the final version repealed protections for Class I wetlands – areas that make up 53% of the state's wetlands, the Indianapolis Star reported. Class II wetlands – they make up about a third of Indiana wetlands – now are left without protections if they're under a certain size.

Holcomb told the Indianapolis Star he appreciated lawmakers' changes and said, “I believe Hoosier farmers and landowners will continue to be careful stewards of the land.”

Perhaps, but leaving important regulations in place would ensure that protection of wetlands – unique areas that filter drinking water and prevent flooding – is a requirement, not an option. Gutting protections was the wrong move for Indiana.