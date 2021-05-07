Speech debate on parade in Hammond

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. welcomed unexpected visitors to Hammond last weekend. A caravan of Trump supporters drove from Evansville to Hammond and back to protest the Democratic mayor's criticism of an anti-Biden flag bearing the F-word.

McDermott and a group of about 50 of his supporters stood outside the mayor's home Saturday afternoon, waving and calling out “welcome to Hammond!” to the parade of vehicles slowly passing by, horns blaring and Trump flags flying.

Hammond resident John Cantrell, one of McDermott's neighbors, told the Times of Northwest Indiana he didn't understand the purpose of the caravan.

“I think it's crazy to drive five hours here and five hours back for this,” Cantrell said. “There are just so many better things to do with your time than spend 10 hours on that.”

But the protesters, speaking through bullhorns in a parking-lot gathering before the trip, complained that their First Amendment rights were under attack.

Organizers cautioned the group to remain peaceful and warned of potential “leftist mobs” in Hammond.

The incident began when a Hammond resident placed the flag on his home opposite a city park.

It violated a Hammond ordinance banning public display of obscene “material because it contains two uses of the F-word,” the mayor argued.

The resident was not involved with the caravan, which was organized by Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana.

McDermott had threatened to send code enforcement officers to investigate. The mayor has since met with and apologized to the resident, and noted he was not cited by code enforcement.

McDermott said Saturday he had no problem with flags expressing political views, but drew the line at four-letter words displayed near a park.