Accused insurrectionists have mothers, too

Eric Munchel wants to talk to his mom on Mother's Day, but that's a bit more complicated than simply picking up a phone.

A federal judge must OK the call.

Munchel is “zip tie guy” – the man photographed wielding plastic handcuffs in the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection – and he's barred from talking to his mother as a condition of his release, pending hearings in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Lisa Eisenhart, his mother, also is charged in the Capitol riot.

“Mr. Munchel has not communicated with his mother since January 10, 2021,” court documents filed Thursday say. “He would like to call his mother on Mother's Day.”

“Pursuant to the release of the court's release order, Mr. Munchel agrees to refrain from discussing any aspect of the case during a Mother's Day call with his mother,” the three-page request filed by defense attorney A.J. Kramer states.

An AT&T survey shows that more than 122 million phone calls are made to moms in the U.S. each year on Mother's Day. As of Friday, it wasn't clear whether Munchel's will be among them.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth had not ruled on the request.

Munchel and his mom each face charges of trespassing at the Capitol and obstructing the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.