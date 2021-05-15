Wrong beer? Cops looking for hubby

A man in Ohio was caught this week trying to pass the Bud, er, buck.

Police in Delhi Township, west of Cincinnati in the southern portion of the state, say a man loaded up a cart with 14 cases of beer – Bud Light, surveillance photos published by WLWT-TV show. The man, wearing a striped button-down shirt, shorts and sandals, then tried to return the beer.

He said his wife bought the wrong suds, according to police.

Kroger employees were trying to confirm the claim when the man got mad and left the store with the beer.

The likely looted lager now has the man in hot water, and investigators want to talk to him. Anyone with information about his identity can call the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

The story was picked up by TheTakeout.com, a website that focuses on food, and commenters clearly enjoyed it.

“Blame the little lady, huh?” one person wrote.

“The far greater crime is that he chose to steal Bud Light,” commenter XPDNC wrote. “Have some self-respect, man!”