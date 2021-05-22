Hoosiers have eyes focused on gold

The roster of American athletes set to compete at this summer's Olympic Games isn't final, but at least a handful of Hoosiers already have made the cut.

About 600 athletes from the U.S. are expected to compete at the Summer Games, starting in July – potentially the largest group since the 1996 Atlanta Games, according to the Washington Post. As of April, around 100 Americans had qualified for competition.

Among those who will represent the country and the Hoosier State: cyclist Chloe Dygert of Brownsburg and wrestlers Sarah Hildebrandt of Granger and Kayla Miracle of Culver.

Dygert, 24, won two silver medals at the Rio Games in 2016 and earned gold at a world championship in 2019, according to her biography at TeamUSA.org. She grew up wanting to be a runner, like Steve Prefontaine, Dygert's personal website says, but injuries and suggestions from her father pushed her to cycling.

Things seem to have turned out OK.

Hildebrandt, 28, won a silver medal in a world championship event three years ago and is a four-time Pan American Championships winner, the Team USA site says. She also was the 2018 USA Wrestling Women's Wrestler of the Year.

Miracle, 25, also is a decorated athlete, winning a silver medal at a 2019 international event and two bronze medals at Junior World events in 2014 and 2016. She attended Culver Academy, where she competed against boys.

We hope each can bring medals back home, again, to Indiana. The games are scheduled to begin July 23.