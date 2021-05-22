Prof challenges Catholic orthodoxy in his latest book

A new book from a University of Saint Francis professor challenges perceptions of priests as celibate, solitary leaders of their flocks.

“Married Priests in the Catholic Church” is edited by Adam A.J. DeVille, an associate professor of theology and director of humanities at Saint Francis. The book published by University of Notre Dame Press is a collection of essays from DeVille, other academics, historians, canon lawyers and wives and children of Roman Catholic, Eastern Catholic and Eastern Orthodox priests.

The collection “offer(s) diverse perspectives from many countries and traditions on the subject, including personal, historical, theological, and canonical accounts,” according to a synopsis posted to the University of Notre Dame Press website.

DeVille told the press in an April interview he got the idea to compile the essays after serving on a panel about married priests in 2012 at a meeting of the American Academy of Religion in Chicago.

He said this week the book pushes back against some long-held beliefs and assumptions.

“This book does not shy away from the controversial debate about celibacy but tries to deromanticize that debate and correct its historically erroneous claims,” DeVille said in a statement. “It shows that any belief that a married priesthood will somehow solve every problem in Catholic clerical culture is ungrounded fantasy. At the same time, however, it also dismantles recent extremist views in the Catholic world that posit some supposed superiority and 'ontological' necessity of celibacy.”