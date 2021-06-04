Force of change

It's a truism as apt as the old adage about death and taxes.

“You can't please everybody,” said Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.

She was speaking after a news conference Wednesday in which Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed addressed next steps related to recommendations issued months ago by the city's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

Chambers is right. Action on the recommendations – many focused on repairing strained relationships and improving communication among residents and police officers – likely won't satisfy everyone, particularly activists opposed to police and policing in general.

“But we're working toward improving,” said Chambers, an at-large member of the council who helped lead the commission upon its creation last year.

Right again. The moves toward openness and accountability are steps in the right direction.

The key now is to continue the momentum generated by the city panel and police to ensure promised actions by officials are fully implemented.

Made up of activists, religious leaders, police, city officials and others, the 17-member commission was created in June 2020 after spring Black Lives Matter protests roiled downtown Fort Wayne in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota. Tear gas and other controversial crowd control tactics were used by police, and property damage by demonstrators included broken windows.

More than 100 people were arrested, mostly for misdemeanor charges including rioting and blocking traffic. At least two federal lawsuits – one from a protester who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister – are pending, alleging city and Allen County officers used excessive force.

The commission began meeting in July, and members have acknowledged sometimes contentious conversations over race relations and how police interact with and communicate with those they've sworn to serve and protect. Those resulted in an 11-page report released in March that sought a path through the dissonance.

Among the recommendations: better communication with Fort Wayne residents and about police decisions on personnel and internal investigations. Members also wanted a better public accounting of how Fort Wayne Police Department money is spent.

Reed has signed on to much of that, telling reporters this week that officers are undergoing diversity and inclusion training. The department also will hire social workers, a move toward more nuanced policing, and will outfit more than 300 officers with body cameras.

The cameras, which police had agreed to buy before the commission's report, are significant because they can be used to hold officers accountable as well as highlight the difficult work they do. Body camera video from police investigating a recent mass shooting at a northern California rail yard shows tense moments when officers were walking down corridors and into rooms, unaware whether the shooter might be present.

Steps outlined Wednesday aren't perfect. It will take time to put them in place and for the police department and city residents to adjust to changes.

They do represent a way forward, however, and that's welcome.

Chambers said she'll meet periodically with Reed to discuss actions, something that's necessary and also should be welcomed by residents.

“We've done a lot in the first year ... and we're still working,” she said. “We're still holding the chief and the mayor accountable.”